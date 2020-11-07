PREMIER (NASDAQ:PINC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm earned $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Premier has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year. Premier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PREMIER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier’s stock was trading at $30.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PINC stock has increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $34.21.

NATIONAL RESEARCH (NASDAQ:NRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $31.17 million during the quarter. National Research has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.0. National Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL RESEARCH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research’s stock was trading at $52.18 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NRC shares have increased by 5.4% and is now trading at $55.00.

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:ACIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business earned $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.6.

HOW HAS ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications’ stock was trading at $66.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ACIA stock has increased by 3.4% and is now trading at $68.46.

ESSA BANCORP (NASDAQ:ESSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ESSA Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ESSA BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ESSA stock has decreased by 2.7% and is now trading at $13.11.