TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:TCMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Tactile Systems Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology’s stock was trading at $42.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TCMD shares have decreased by 18.4% and is now trading at $34.74.

TRECORA RESOURCES (NYSE:TREC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Trecora Resources has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year. Trecora Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRECORA RESOURCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources’ stock was trading at $4.57 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TREC stock has increased by 42.0% and is now trading at $6.49.

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s stock was trading at $28.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SWM shares have increased by 23.1% and is now trading at $35.09.

TOYOTA MOTOR (NYSE:TM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. The business earned $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor has generated $13.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5.

HOW HAS TOYOTA MOTOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor’s stock was trading at $122.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TM stock has increased by 11.6% and is now trading at $137.07.