TRIDENT ACQUISITIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TDAC)

HOW HAS TRIDENT ACQUISITIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions’ stock was trading at $10.84 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, TDAC shares have increased by 1.7% and is now trading at $11.02.

ANCHIANO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ANCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Anchiano Therapeutics has generated ($3.46) earnings per share over the last year. Anchiano Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANCHIANO THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.18 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ANCN shares have increased by 22.9% and is now trading at $1.45.

X FINANCIAL (NYSE:XYF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial last issued its earnings data on August 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $54.90 million during the quarter. X Financial has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS X FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial’s stock was trading at $0.7323 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, XYF shares have increased by 141.0% and is now trading at $1.7650.

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GB)

HOW HAS GLOBAL BLUE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group’s stock was trading at $7.50 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GB stock has increased by 48.9% and is now trading at $11.17.