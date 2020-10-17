VOXX INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:VOXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International last posted its earnings data on July 10th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $71.99 million during the quarter. VOXX International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. VOXX International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VOXX INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International’s stock was trading at $2.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VOXX stock has increased by 254.6% and is now trading at $10.39.

TRUIST FINANCIAL (NYSE:TFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial last posted its earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm earned $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has generated $4.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Truist Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRUIST FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial’s stock was trading at $33.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TFC shares have increased by 23.7% and is now trading at $41.65.

COLONY BANKCORP (NASDAQ:CBAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp last posted its earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Colony Bankcorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Colony Bankcorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLONY BANKCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp’s stock was trading at $12.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CBAN stock has decreased by 1.1% and is now trading at $12.23.

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.90. The business earned $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Tompkins Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF TOMPKINS FINANCIAL? (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tompkins Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

View analyst ratings for Tompkins Financial.