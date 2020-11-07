BLACK STONE MINERALS (NYSE:BSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. Black Stone Minerals has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Black Stone Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACK STONE MINERALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals’ stock was trading at $6.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BSM shares have increased by 2.2% and is now trading at $6.63.

INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS (NYSE:INS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INS)

Intelligent Systems last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $8.05 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS? (NYSE:INS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intelligent Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

SITIME (NASDAQ:SITM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. SiTime has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. SiTime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SITIME’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime’s stock was trading at $19.28 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SITM shares have increased by 395.6% and is now trading at $95.56.

ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT (NYSE:AAMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter. Altisource Asset Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT’S EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:AAMC)

