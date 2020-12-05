CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA (NYSE:CANF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma has generated ($3.30) earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA? (NYSE:CANF)

Wall Street analysts have given Can-Fite BioPharma a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s winning trading ideas this year have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Can-Fite BioPharma wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

PATTERSON COMPANIES (NASDAQ:PDCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies last released its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year. Patterson Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PATTERSON COMPANIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies’ stock was trading at $20.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PDCO stock has increased by 56.1% and is now trading at $32.61.

METHODE ELECTRONICS (NYSE:MEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm earned $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Methode Electronics has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Methode Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS METHODE ELECTRONICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics’ stock was trading at $27.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MEI shares have increased by 35.2% and is now trading at $37.52.

VIRNETX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VHC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VIRNETX? (NYSE:VHC)

Wall Street analysts have given VirnetX a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s winning trading ideas this year have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but VirnetX wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.