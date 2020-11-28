CELLCOM ISRAEL (NYSE:CEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel last announced its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Cellcom Israel has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cellcom Israel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CELLCOM ISRAEL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel’s stock was trading at $2.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CEL stock has increased by 100.8% and is now trading at $4.86.

TIFFANY & CO. (NYSE:TIF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. last announced its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.6. Tiffany & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TIFFANY & CO.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co.’s stock was trading at $130.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TIF stock has increased by 1.0% and is now trading at $131.72.

CHEETAH MOBILE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CMCM)

HOW HAS CHEETAH MOBILE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile’s stock was trading at $2.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMCM stock has decreased by 25.2% and is now trading at $1.99.

EROS STX GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ESGC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EROS STX GLOBAL? (NYSE:ESGC)

Wall Street analysts have given Eros STX Global a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s winning trading ideas this year have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Eros STX Global wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.