CHEGG (NYSE:CHGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Its revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Chegg has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year. Chegg has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHEGG’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg’s stock was trading at $36.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHGG stock has increased by 99.9% and is now trading at $73.44.

A.H. BELO (NYSE:AHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. A.H. Belo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS A.H. BELO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo’s stock was trading at $2.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AHC stock has decreased by 36.7% and is now trading at $1.36.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP (NYSE:ABG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group last issued its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Asbury Automotive Group has generated $9.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Asbury Automotive Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group’s stock was trading at $72.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ABG stock has increased by 42.2% and is now trading at $102.98.

VISA (NYSE:V) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:V)

Visa last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa has generated $5.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Visa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VISA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:V)

Visa’s stock was trading at $172.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, V stock has increased by 5.1% and is now trading at $181.71.