F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADC)

F.N.B. last announced its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. F.N.B. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS F.N.B.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ADC)

F.N.B.’s stock was trading at $8.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FNB shares have decreased by 6.4% and is now trading at $7.85.

KINDER MORGAN (NYSE:KMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.6. Kinder Morgan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KINDER MORGAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan’s stock was trading at $15.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KMI shares have decreased by 17.5% and is now trading at $12.78.

FREEPORT-MCMORAN (NYSE:FCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company earned $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Its revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Freeport-McMoRan has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. Freeport-McMoRan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FREEPORT-MCMORAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan’s stock was trading at $8.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCX stock has increased by 126.1% and is now trading at $18.36.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:ACBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ stock was trading at $14.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ACBI stock has increased by 1.6% and is now trading at $14.83.