HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES (NYSE:HII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has generated $14.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Huntington Ingalls Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ stock was trading at $197.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HII shares have decreased by 22.8% and is now trading at $152.72.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:VIAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.0. Viavi Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VIAVI SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions’ stock was trading at $12.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VIAV shares have increased by 8.2% and is now trading at $13.00.

IGM BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:IGMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. IGM Biosciences has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. IGM Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IGM BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences’ stock was trading at $52.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IGMS stock has decreased by 9.4% and is now trading at $47.41.

WABASH NATIONAL (NYSE:WNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wabash National has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year. Wabash National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WABASH NATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National’s stock was trading at $9.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WNC shares have increased by 75.8% and is now trading at $16.21.