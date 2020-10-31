LG DISPLAY (NYSE:LPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm earned $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. LG Display has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS LG DISPLAY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display’s stock was trading at $5.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LPL shares have increased by 15.7% and is now trading at $6.27.

EXTREME NETWORKS (NASDAQ:EXTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Extreme Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXTREME NETWORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks’ stock was trading at $3.98 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXTR stock has increased by 2.0% and is now trading at $4.06.

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP (NASDAQ:TROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. T. Rowe Price Group has generated $8.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. T. Rowe Price Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS T. ROWE PRICE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group’s stock was trading at $105.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TROW stock has increased by 20.0% and is now trading at $126.66.

LIVEPERSON (NASDAQ:LPSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm earned $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LivePerson has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. LivePerson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIVEPERSON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson’s stock was trading at $20.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LPSN stock has increased by 162.7% and is now trading at $53.46.

