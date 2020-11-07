NEOPHOTONICS (NYSE:NPTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm earned $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoPhotonics has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. NeoPhotonics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEOPHOTONICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics’ stock was trading at $6.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NPTN stock has increased by 14.4% and is now trading at $7.47.

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS (NYSE:NES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $24.47 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS’ EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NES) issued its earnings results on Monday, August, 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $24.47 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 51.41%.

View Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ earnings history.

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH (NASDAQ:PAHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health last released its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Phibro Animal Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health’s stock was trading at $24.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PAHC shares have decreased by 28.5% and is now trading at $17.58.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:MCHP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Its revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has generated $5.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.4.

HOW HAS MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology’s stock was trading at $73.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MCHP stock has increased by 61.3% and is now trading at $118.38.