SOGOU (NYSE:SOGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou last announced its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Sogou has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.1. Sogou has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOGOU’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou’s stock was trading at $8.89 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SOGO shares have increased by 0.0% and is now trading at $8.89.

SINTX TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SINT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sintx Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sintx Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SINTX TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies’ stock was trading at $1.59 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SINT stock has increased by 16.4% and is now trading at $1.85.

PAVMED (NASDAQ:PAVM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAVmed has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PAVmed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PAVMED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed’s stock was trading at $1.73 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PAVM stock has increased by 3.5% and is now trading at $1.79.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi last announced its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Qiwi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QIWI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi’s stock was trading at $14.79 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, QIWI stock has increased by 2.3% and is now trading at $15.13.