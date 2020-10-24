TERADYNE (NYSE:TER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teradyne last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company earned $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Its revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.3. Teradyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TERADYNE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teradyne’s stock was trading at $54.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TER shares have increased by 67.6% and is now trading at $92.00.

NORTHWESTERN (NYSE:NWE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern last announced its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. NorthWestern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHWESTERN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern’s stock was trading at $70.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NWE shares have decreased by 20.6% and is now trading at $56.32.

EAST WEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:EWBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp last issued its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. Its revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. East West Bancorp has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. East West Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EAST WEST BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp’s stock was trading at $31.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EWBC shares have increased by 20.0% and is now trading at $38.36.

GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:GFED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ stock was trading at $23.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GFED stock has decreased by 36.1% and is now trading at $14.70.