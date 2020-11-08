ANTARES PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma last issued its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.3. Antares Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANTARES PHARMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma’s stock was trading at $3.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ATRS stock has decreased by 5.0% and is now trading at $2.85.

BENEFITFOCUS (NASDAQ:BNFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm earned $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Benefitfocus has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. Benefitfocus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BENEFITFOCUS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus’ stock was trading at $10.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BNFT shares have decreased by 1.3% and is now trading at $10.08.

SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL (NASDAQ:SUNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Solar Senior Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital’s stock was trading at $15.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SUNS shares have decreased by 14.7% and is now trading at $13.19.

IDENTIV (NASDAQ:INVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Identiv has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS IDENTIV’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv’s stock was trading at $3.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INVE stock has increased by 71.7% and is now trading at $6.73.