CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS (NASDAQ:CPLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Capital Product Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners’ stock was trading at $8.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CPLP shares have decreased by 12.4% and is now trading at $7.44.

HOLOGIC (NASDAQ:HOLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The company earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Hologic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOLOGIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic’s stock was trading at $43.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HOLX shares have increased by 75.1% and is now trading at $76.67.

TREDEGAR (NYSE:TG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.64 million for the quarter. Tredegar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.4.

HOW HAS TREDEGAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar’s stock was trading at $13.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TG stock has increased by 8.0% and is now trading at $14.99.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL (NASDAQ:BMRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business earned $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.7.

HOW HAS BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s stock was trading at $86.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BMRN stock has decreased by 13.6% and is now trading at $75.05.