THE MIDDLEBY (NASDAQ:MIDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Middleby has generated $7.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. The Middleby has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE MIDDLEBY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby’s stock was trading at $86.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MIDD shares have increased by 41.0% and is now trading at $122.60.

VONAGE (NYSE:VG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VG)

Vonage last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vonage has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7.

HOW HAS VONAGE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:VG)

Vonage’s stock was trading at $7.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VG stock has increased by 75.3% and is now trading at $12.71.

AZUL (NYSE:AZUL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $1.27. The company earned $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.44 million. Azul has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS AZUL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul’s stock was trading at $19.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AZUL stock has decreased by 25.0% and is now trading at $14.38.

CINCINNATI BELL (NYSE:CBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Cincinnati Bell has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year. Cincinnati Bell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CINCINNATI BELL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell’s stock was trading at $14.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBB shares have increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $15.18.