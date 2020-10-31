NORTHRIM BANCORP (NASDAQ:NRIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp last announced its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.93. Northrim BanCorp has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Northrim BanCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHRIM BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp’s stock was trading at $28.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NRIM shares have increased by 1.4% and is now trading at $28.56.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT (NYSE:MSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business earned $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. Its revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. MSC Industrial Direct has generated $5.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. MSC Industrial Direct has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct’s stock was trading at $53.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MSM stock has increased by 30.5% and is now trading at $69.66.

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:OXSQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Square Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital’s stock was trading at $4.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OXSQ shares have decreased by 38.9% and is now trading at $2.50.

GRUBHUB (NYSE:GRUB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. GrubHub has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year. GrubHub has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRUBHUB’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub’s stock was trading at $42.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GRUB stock has increased by 73.5% and is now trading at $73.96.