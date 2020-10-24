P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES (NASDAQ:PTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEBO)

P.A.M. Transportation Services last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.64. P.A.M. Transportation Services has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year. P.A.M. Transportation Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PEBO)

P.A.M. Transportation Services’ stock was trading at $32.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PTSI shares have increased by 51.3% and is now trading at $48.86.

UNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:UNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Unity Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITY BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp’s stock was trading at $16.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UNTY shares have decreased by 16.1% and is now trading at $13.86.

EMPLOYERS (NYSE:EIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EIG)

Employers last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Employers has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Employers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EMPLOYERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EIG)

Employers’ stock was trading at $36.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EIG shares have decreased by 12.0% and is now trading at $32.54.

HARBORONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:HONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7.

HOW HAS HARBORONE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HONE stock has increased by 7.7% and is now trading at $9.64.