REDFIN (NASDAQ:RDFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm earned $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Redfin has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Redfin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REDFIN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin’s stock was trading at $21.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RDFN stock has increased by 107.7% and is now trading at $45.11.

NELNET (NYSE:NNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nelnet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Nelnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NELNET’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet’s stock was trading at $47.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NNI shares have increased by 37.1% and is now trading at $65.57.

FBL FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:FFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. FBL Financial Group has generated $4.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. FBL Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FBL FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group’s stock was trading at $39.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFG stock has increased by 24.5% and is now trading at $49.06.

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL (NASDAQ:OFIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Orthofix Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORTHOFIX MEDICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical’s stock was trading at $30.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OFIX shares have increased by 14.8% and is now trading at $35.21.