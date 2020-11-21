SIMULATIONS PLUS (NASDAQ:SLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus last issued its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.8. Simulations Plus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIMULATIONS PLUS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus’ stock was trading at $65.30 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SLP shares have decreased by 9.8% and is now trading at $58.88.

QUEST RESOURCE (NASDAQ:QRHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Quest Resource has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. Quest Resource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUEST RESOURCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource’s stock was trading at $1.82 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, QRHC shares have increased by 3.3% and is now trading at $1.88.

PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES (OTCMKTS:PBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences last announced its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $1.18. Pressure BioSciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pressure BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences’ stock was trading at $1.52 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PBIO stock has increased by 9.9% and is now trading at $1.67.

PUXIN (NYSE:NEW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 24th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.07 million for the quarter. Puxin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Puxin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PUXIN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin’s stock was trading at $7.14 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NEW shares have increased by 1.1% and is now trading at $7.22.