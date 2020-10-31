TRICO BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:TCBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. TriCo Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRICO BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares’ stock was trading at $29.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TCBK stock has decreased by 2.2% and is now trading at $28.93.

MARKEL (NYSE:MKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MKL)

Markel last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. The firm earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Markel has generated $38.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.7. Markel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARKEL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MKL)

Markel’s stock was trading at $1,086.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MKL shares have decreased by 14.2% and is now trading at $932.80.

COWEN (NASDAQ:COWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Cowen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COWEN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen’s stock was trading at $11.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COWN shares have increased by 84.7% and is now trading at $21.46.

GARMIN (NASDAQ:GRMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin has generated $4.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Garmin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GARMIN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin’s stock was trading at $80.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GRMN stock has increased by 29.2% and is now trading at $104.02.