TANDEM DIABETES CARE (NASDAQ:TNDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TANDEM DIABETES CARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care’s stock was trading at $66.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TNDM stock has increased by 76.4% and is now trading at $116.98.

CAPRI (NYSE:CPRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Its revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Capri has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year. Capri has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPRI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri’s stock was trading at $20.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CPRI shares have increased by 19.5% and is now trading at $24.95.

INTERDIGITAL (NASDAQ:IDCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The business earned $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.2. InterDigital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERDIGITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital’s stock was trading at $45.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IDCC stock has increased by 27.4% and is now trading at $58.07.

ARVINAS (NASDAQ:ARVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas last released its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. Arvinas has generated ($2.13) earnings per share over the last year. Arvinas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARVINAS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas’ stock was trading at $44.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARVN stock has decreased by 50.2% and is now trading at $21.96.