UROVANT SCIENCES (NASDAQ:UROV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. Urovant Sciences has generated ($4.71) earnings per share over the last year. Urovant Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UROVANT SCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences’ stock was trading at $11.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UROV stock has decreased by 26.9% and is now trading at $8.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has generated $2.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.4. QUALCOMM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUALCOMM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM’s stock was trading at $74.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QCOM shares have increased by 94.9% and is now trading at $145.41.

INOGEN (NASDAQ:INGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Inogen has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.6. Inogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INOGEN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen’s stock was trading at $40.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, INGN shares have decreased by 33.0% and is now trading at $27.19.

LIBERTY BROADBAND (NASDAQ:LBRDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.3.

HOW HAS LIBERTY BROADBAND’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband’s stock was trading at $110.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LBRDA stock has increased by 36.8% and is now trading at $151.33.