AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES (NYSE:ACC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities last released its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.45. The business earned $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Campus Communities has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.8. American Campus Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities’ stock was trading at $37.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ACC stock has decreased by 0.9% and is now trading at $37.46.

NOVARTIS (NYSE:NVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis last released its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Novartis has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Novartis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NOVARTIS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis’ stock was trading at $82.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NVS stock has decreased by 4.9% and is now trading at $78.08.

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:FCPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Four Corners Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust’s stock was trading at $25.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCPT shares have decreased by 1.4% and is now trading at $25.34.

THE BOEING (NYSE:BA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing has generated ($3.47) earnings per share over the last year. The Boeing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE BOEING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing’s stock was trading at $189.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BA stock has decreased by 23.6% and is now trading at $144.39.