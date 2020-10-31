APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:AIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies has generated $3.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.6. Applied Industrial Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies’ stock was trading at $47.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AIT stock has increased by 28.3% and is now trading at $61.05.

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES (OTCMKTS:COFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $18.63 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services’ stock was trading at $28.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, COFS stock has decreased by 0.6% and is now trading at $28.76.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Its revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has generated $6.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. Charles River Laboratories International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International’s stock was trading at $136.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CRL shares have increased by 66.7% and is now trading at $227.70.

PRETIUM RESOURCES (NYSE:PVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm earned $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. Its revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pretium Resources has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Pretium Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRETIUM RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources’ stock was trading at $6.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PVG shares have increased by 83.4% and is now trading at $12.18.

