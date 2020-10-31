ALLISON TRANSMISSION (NYSE:ALSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Allison Transmission has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission’s stock was trading at $35.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALSN shares have increased by 0.7% and is now trading at $36.15.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP (NASDAQ:NFBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp last issued its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Northfield Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHFIELD BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NFBK stock has decreased by 18.7% and is now trading at $10.16.

APTIV (NYSE:APTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Aptiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APTIV’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv’s stock was trading at $67.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, APTV stock has increased by 43.5% and is now trading at $96.49.

DEVON ENERGY (NYSE:DVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Its revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Devon Energy has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year. Devon Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DEVON ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy’s stock was trading at $8.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DVN shares have increased by 6.2% and is now trading at $8.93.

