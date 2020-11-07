ALEXANDER’S (NYSE:ALX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s has generated $19.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Alexander’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALEXANDER’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s’ stock was trading at $306.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALX shares have decreased by 21.0% and is now trading at $242.30.

PARK-OHIO (NASDAQ:PKOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.2. Park-Ohio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARK-OHIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio’s stock was trading at $15.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PKOH stock has increased by 44.4% and is now trading at $22.45.

VECTOR GROUP (NYSE:VGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business earned $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Its revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vector Group has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Vector Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VECTOR GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group’s stock was trading at $11.29 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VGR stock has decreased by 12.0% and is now trading at $9.94.

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION (NASDAQ:PATI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation’s stock was trading at $12.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PATI shares have decreased by 21.5% and is now trading at $9.4150.