BLACK HILLS (NYSE:BKH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills last issued its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Its revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Black Hills has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACK HILLS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills’ stock was trading at $70.28 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BKH stock has decreased by 14.7% and is now trading at $59.96.

GUANGSHEN RAILWAY (NYSE:GSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway last announced its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $520.57 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GUANGSHEN RAILWAY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway’s stock was trading at $12.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GSH shares have decreased by 28.4% and is now trading at $8.71.

CIMAREX ENERGY (NYSE:XEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Its revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cimarex Energy has generated $4.46 earnings per share over the last year. Cimarex Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CIMAREX ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy’s stock was trading at $16.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XEC shares have increased by 62.5% and is now trading at $26.95.

VTV THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VTVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. vTv Therapeutics has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS VTV THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $2.43 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VTVT shares have decreased by 30.0% and is now trading at $1.70.