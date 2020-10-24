CARLISLE COMPANIES (NYSE:CSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYF)

Carlisle Companies last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Its revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has generated $8.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Carlisle Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARLISLE COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SYF)

Carlisle Companies’ stock was trading at $133.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CSL stock has decreased by 1.6% and is now trading at $131.71.

STERLING BANCORP (NYSE:STL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Sterling Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STERLING BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STL stock has increased by 5.0% and is now trading at $13.58.

PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PBCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company earned $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. Its revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. People’s United Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. People’s United Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial’s stock was trading at $12.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PBCT stock has decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $11.44.

NEWGIOCO GROUP (NASDAQ:NWGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWGI)

Newgioco Group last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Newgioco Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF NEWGIOCO GROUP? (NASDAQ:NWGI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newgioco Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”