DIAMOND S SHIPPING (NYSE:DSSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Diamond S Shipping has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.6. Diamond S Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIAMOND S SHIPPING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping’s stock was trading at $6.01 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, DSSI shares have increased by 14.6% and is now trading at $6.89.

ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:NDRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. ENDRA Life Sciences has generated ($2.34) earnings per share over the last year. ENDRA Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences’ stock was trading at $0.7099 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NDRA stock has increased by 11.6% and is now trading at $0.7923.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:KLIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.2. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stock was trading at $26.49 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, KLIC stock has increased by 13.4% and is now trading at $30.05.

DELTA APPAREL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DLA)

HOW HAS DELTA APPAREL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:DLA)

Delta Apparel’s stock was trading at $16.65 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, DLA stock has increased by 34.2% and is now trading at $22.34.