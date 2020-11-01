FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE (NYSE:FDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm earned $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fresh Del Monte Produce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.9. Fresh Del Monte Produce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce’s stock was trading at $27.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FDP stock has decreased by 21.9% and is now trading at $21.53.

FACEBOOK (NASDAQ:FB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Facebook has generated $6.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Facebook has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FACEBOOK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook’s stock was trading at $170.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FB shares have increased by 54.6% and is now trading at $263.11.

PROOFPOINT (NASDAQ:PFPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business earned $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Proofpoint has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. Proofpoint has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROOFPOINT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint’s stock was trading at $103.29 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PFPT stock has decreased by 7.3% and is now trading at $95.74.

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:PMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

HOW HAS PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock was trading at $18.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PMT stock has decreased by 20.8% and is now trading at $14.97.

