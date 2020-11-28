HUAMI (NYSE:HMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HMI)

Huami last posted its earnings results on November 22nd, 2020. The reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.77. Huami has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Huami has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUAMI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HMI)

Huami’s stock was trading at $14.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HMI stock has decreased by 12.0% and is now trading at $12.32.

HORMEL FOODS (NYSE:HRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hormel Foods has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Hormel Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HORMEL FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods’ stock was trading at $42.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HRL shares have increased by 11.7% and is now trading at $47.20.

TITAN MACHINERY (NASDAQ:TITN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Titan Machinery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TITAN MACHINERY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery’s stock was trading at $8.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TITN stock has increased by 124.2% and is now trading at $18.81.

BANCO MACRO (NYSE:BMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro last released its earnings results on August 31st, 2020. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.70. The company earned $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.08 million. Banco Macro has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.7.

HOW HAS BANCO MACRO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro’s stock was trading at $23.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BMA shares have decreased by 28.7% and is now trading at $16.96.