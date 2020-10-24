HNI (NYSE:HNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBK)

HNI last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.03 million. Its revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. HNI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. HNI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HNI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FBK)

HNI’s stock was trading at $26.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HNI stock has increased by 36.9% and is now trading at $36.40.

NORTHERN TRUST (NASDAQ:NTRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust last announced its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Its revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northern Trust has generated $6.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Northern Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHERN TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust’s stock was trading at $71.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NTRS shares have increased by 18.1% and is now trading at $84.41.

W W GRAINGER (NYSE:GWW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business earned $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. W W Grainger has generated $17.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. W W Grainger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS W W GRAINGER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger’s stock was trading at $274.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GWW stock has increased by 31.5% and is now trading at $361.03.

MACATAWA BANK (NASDAQ:MCBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Macatawa Bank has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Macatawa Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MACATAWA BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank’s stock was trading at $8.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MCBC stock has decreased by 6.4% and is now trading at $7.57.