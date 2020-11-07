STERIS (NYSE:STE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STE)

Steris last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. Its revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Steris has generated $5.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Steris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STERIS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:STE)

Steris’ stock was trading at $145.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STE shares have increased by 23.3% and is now trading at $179.16.

HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA (NYSE:HTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183 million. Its revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Trust of America has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.6. Healthcare Trust of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America’s stock was trading at $30.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HTA shares have decreased by 13.2% and is now trading at $26.69.

OWL ROCK CAPITAL (NYSE:ORCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Owl Rock Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OWL ROCK CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital’s stock was trading at $12.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ORCC stock has decreased by 1.2% and is now trading at $12.48.

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE (NASDAQ:GLRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re last released its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Greenlight Capital Re has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Greenlight Capital Re has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re’s stock was trading at $7.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GLRE shares have decreased by 0.9% and is now trading at $7.1350.