VEEVA SYSTEMS (NYSE:VEEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems last announced its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company earned $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.9. Veeva Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VEEVA SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems’ stock was trading at $144.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VEEV stock has increased by 88.2% and is now trading at $271.72.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF GUILD? (NYSE:GHLD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Guild in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

EHANG (NASDAQ:EH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. EHang has generated ($1.23) earnings per share over the last year. EHang has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EHANG’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang’s stock was trading at $10.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EH shares have increased by 30.2% and is now trading at $13.45.

TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TRCH)

HOW HAS TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources’ stock was trading at $0.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRCH stock has increased by 11.2% and is now trading at $0.5005.