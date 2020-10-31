CITIZENS (NASDAQ:CIZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens last issued its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $10.82 million during the quarter. Citizens has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Citizens has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITIZENS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens’ stock was trading at $19.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CIZN stock has increased by 13.3% and is now trading at $21.70.

HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES (NYSE:HIW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Highwoods Properties has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Highwoods Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties’ stock was trading at $40.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HIW stock has decreased by 26.4% and is now trading at $29.77.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES (OTCMKTS:FRAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9.

HOW HAS FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services’ stock was trading at $26.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FRAF stock has decreased by 15.8% and is now trading at $22.00.

ENCOMPASS HEALTH (NYSE:EHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4.

HOW HAS ENCOMPASS HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health’s stock was trading at $63.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EHC stock has decreased by 4.0% and is now trading at $61.31.