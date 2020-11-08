CLEAN ENERGY FUELS (NASDAQ:CLNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Clean Energy Fuels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLEAN ENERGY FUELS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels’ stock was trading at $1.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLNE shares have increased by 83.3% and is now trading at $2.42.

FUNKO (NASDAQ:FNKO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year. Funko has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FUNKO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko’s stock was trading at $5.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FNKO stock has increased by 7.7% and is now trading at $6.05.

BRT APARTMENTS (NYSE:BRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.68. BRT Apartments has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BRT Apartments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRT APARTMENTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments’ stock was trading at $13.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BRT stock has decreased by 9.9% and is now trading at $12.49.

CALYXT (NASDAQ:CLXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year. Calyxt has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CALYXT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt’s stock was trading at $3.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLXT stock has increased by 4.5% and is now trading at $3.49.