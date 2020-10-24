FIRST CHOICE BANCORP (NASDAQ:FCBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCNE)

First Choice Bancorp last announced its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. First Choice Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST CHOICE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CCNE)

First Choice Bancorp’s stock was trading at $19.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FCBP shares have decreased by 27.4% and is now trading at $14.35.

TRAVELZOO (NASDAQ:TZOO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year. Travelzoo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRAVELZOO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo’s stock was trading at $7.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TZOO shares have increased by 7.4% and is now trading at $8.55.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HFWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Heritage Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERITAGE FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial’s stock was trading at $20.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HFWA stock has increased by 8.0% and is now trading at $21.82.

CIVISTA BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CIVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares last issued its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5.

HOW HAS CIVISTA BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares’ stock was trading at $15.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CIVB stock has decreased by 0.1% and is now trading at $15.35.