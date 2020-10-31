HOMESTREET (NASDAQ:HMST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. HomeStreet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOMESTREET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet’s stock was trading at $23.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HMST shares have increased by 33.2% and is now trading at $31.07.

MASIMO (NASDAQ:MASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.0. Masimo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MASIMO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo’s stock was trading at $182.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MASI shares have increased by 22.5% and is now trading at $223.82.

HARBORONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:HONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. HarborOne Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HARBORONE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HONE stock has increased by 5.0% and is now trading at $9.40.

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SSNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies has generated $3.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. SS&C Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies’ stock was trading at $46.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SSNC stock has increased by 28.6% and is now trading at $59.22.