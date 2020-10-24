PREFERRED BANK (NASDAQ:PFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PETS)

Preferred Bank last posted its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank has generated $5.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Preferred Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PREFERRED BANK'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Preferred Bank’s stock was trading at $40.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PFBC shares have decreased by 12.9% and is now trading at $35.45.

WHIRLPOOL (NYSE:WHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool has generated $16.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Whirlpool has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WHIRLPOOL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool’s stock was trading at $110.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WHR stock has increased by 79.3% and is now trading at $198.11.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:CHKP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business earned $509 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Its revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Check Point Software Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies’ stock was trading at $90.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHKP shares have increased by 32.7% and is now trading at $120.47.

TERRITORIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:TBNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm earned $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9.

HOW HAS TERRITORIAL BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp’s stock was trading at $22.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TBNK stock has decreased by 0.2% and is now trading at $22.52.