PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp last issued its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.0. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s stock was trading at $5.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PMBC shares have decreased by 17.2% and is now trading at $4.20.

INSULET (NASDAQ:PODD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.2. Insulet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INSULET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet’s stock was trading at $172.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PODD stock has increased by 48.6% and is now trading at $255.68.

MANNKIND (NASDAQ:MNKD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. MannKind has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. MannKind has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MANNKIND’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind’s stock was trading at $1.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MNKD stock has increased by 102.7% and is now trading at $2.23.

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (NYSE:KL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kirkland Lake Gold has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8.

HOW HAS KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold’s stock was trading at $30.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KL stock has increased by 62.7% and is now trading at $49.32.