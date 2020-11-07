SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SEDG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The business earned $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. Its revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Solaredge Technologies has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.7. Solaredge Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies’ stock was trading at $106.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SEDG stock has increased by 120.2% and is now trading at $233.63.

TERNIUM (NYSE:TX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TX)

Ternium last released its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48. The firm earned $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ternium has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Ternium has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TERNIUM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TX)

Ternium’s stock was trading at $12.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TX shares have increased by 65.6% and is now trading at $21.17.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE (NYSE:VAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm earned $649 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Its revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has generated $7.81 earnings per share over the last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s stock was trading at $80.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VAC shares have increased by 39.3% and is now trading at $111.87.

T2 BIOSYSTEMS (NASDAQ:TTOO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems has generated ($1.30) earnings per share over the last year. T2 Biosystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS T2 BIOSYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems’ stock was trading at $0.4950 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TTOO stock has increased by 164.6% and is now trading at $1.31.