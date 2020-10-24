COMERICA (NYSE:CMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica has generated $7.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Comerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMERICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica’s stock was trading at $38.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMA stock has increased by 22.0% and is now trading at $46.39.

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES (NYSE:WGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. Winnebago Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries’ stock was trading at $36.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WGO stock has increased by 32.4% and is now trading at $48.34.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:FFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. First Financial Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares’ stock was trading at $23.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFIN stock has increased by 28.8% and is now trading at $30.89.

SOCKET MOBILE (NASDAQ:SCKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Socket Mobile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOCKET MOBILE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile’s stock was trading at $1.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SCKT stock has increased by 104.0% and is now trading at $2.55.