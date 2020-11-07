CVR ENERGY (NYSE:CVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy last announced its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.44. CVR Energy has generated $3.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. CVR Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CVR ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy’s stock was trading at $18.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVI shares have decreased by 41.5% and is now trading at $10.95.

RETAIL VALUE (NYSE:RVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter. Retail Value has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0.

HOW HAS RETAIL VALUE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value’s stock was trading at $22.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RVI shares have decreased by 44.6% and is now trading at $12.62.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:CSGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CSG Systems International has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. CSG Systems International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International’s stock was trading at $40.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CSGS shares have decreased by 0.7% and is now trading at $40.43.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES (NYSE:CVU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures last released its quarterly earnings results on August 25th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.0.

HOW WERE CPI AEROSTRUCTURES’ EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:CVU)

