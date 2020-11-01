SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:NOVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm earned $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL? (NYSE:NOVA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunnova Energy International in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

PERION NETWORK (NASDAQ:PERI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Perion Network has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PERION NETWORK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network’s stock was trading at $6.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PERI stock has increased by 11.9% and is now trading at $6.9350.

MOLSON COORS BREWING (NYSE:TAP.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $2.50 billion during the quarter. Molson Coors Brewing has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MOLSON COORS BREWING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing’s stock was trading at $61.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TAP.A stock has decreased by 28.9% and is now trading at $43.80.

ELDORADO GOLD (NYSE:EGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Eldorado Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ELDORADO GOLD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold’s stock was trading at $7.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EGO shares have increased by 65.7% and is now trading at $12.53.

