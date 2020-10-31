QTS REALTY TRUST (NYSE:QTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Its revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. QTS Realty Trust has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year. QTS Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QTS REALTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $54.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QTS stock has increased by 12.8% and is now trading at $61.51.

CATERPILLAR (NYSE:CAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Caterpillar has generated $11.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Caterpillar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CATERPILLAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar’s stock was trading at $100.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CAT shares have increased by 56.0% and is now trading at $157.05.

O-I GLASS (NYSE:OI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year. O-I Glass has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS O-I GLASS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass’ stock was trading at $5.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OI stock has increased by 62.6% and is now trading at $9.43.

GILEAD SCIENCES (NASDAQ:GILD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences has generated $6.14 earnings per share over the last year. Gilead Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GILEAD SCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences’ stock was trading at $73.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GILD shares have decreased by 21.1% and is now trading at $58.15.