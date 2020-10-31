REGAL BELOIT (NYSE:RBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit has generated $5.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Regal Beloit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REGAL BELOIT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit’s stock was trading at $72.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RBC stock has increased by 36.1% and is now trading at $98.65.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ODT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Odonate Therapeutics has generated ($4.05) earnings per share over the last year. Odonate Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ODONATE THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $25.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ODT stock has decreased by 44.4% and is now trading at $14.41.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC (NASDAQ:WLTW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Its revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Willis Towers Watson Public has generated $10.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Willis Towers Watson Public has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public’s stock was trading at $188.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WLTW shares have decreased by 3.1% and is now trading at $182.48.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

PTC THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PTCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm earned $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics has generated ($3.45) earnings per share over the last year. PTC Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PTC THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $47.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PTCT stock has increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $52.19.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.