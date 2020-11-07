SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL (NYSE:SRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital last released its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Spirit Realty Capital has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. Spirit Realty Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital’s stock was trading at $40.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SRC shares have decreased by 22.8% and is now trading at $31.25.

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS (NYSE:USAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. USA Compression Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners’ stock was trading at $8.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USAC shares have increased by 22.2% and is now trading at $10.17.

UPWORK (NASDAQ:UPWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Its revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Upwork has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Upwork has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UPWORK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork’s stock was trading at $8.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UPWK shares have increased by 245.6% and is now trading at $29.03.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business earned $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. SMTC has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year. SMTC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SMTC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC’s stock was trading at $2.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMTX shares have increased by 44.5% and is now trading at $3.80.