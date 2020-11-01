TUPPERWARE BRANDS (NYSE:TUP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year. Tupperware Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TUPPERWARE BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands’ stock was trading at $1.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TUP shares have increased by 1,578.3% and is now trading at $31.72.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Its revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s stock was trading at $49.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BUD shares have increased by 5.5% and is now trading at $51.91.

RALPH LAUREN (NYSE:RL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralph Lauren has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.3. Ralph Lauren has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RALPH LAUREN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren’s stock was trading at $90.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RL shares have decreased by 26.3% and is now trading at $66.85.

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS (NYSE:FTAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. Its revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ stock was trading at $12.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FTAI stock has increased by 24.9% and is now trading at $15.74.

